Pune Prepares For Weekly Water Shutdowns To Stretch Supplies Till Monsoon 2027 | Representational photo

Pune: Pune is preparing for a possible weekly water supply shutdown after Maharashtra directed urban and rural local bodies to reduce water consumption by at least 10% from October 16 amid drought concerns. Despite the four dams supplying Pune holding 26.80 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water as of October 9, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing a conservation plan to ensure the available stock lasts until the monsoon in 2027.

The state directive applies to municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats. However, the PMC is awaiting written communication from the government before deciding how the reduction will be implemented locally. One option under consideration is a day-long water supply shutdown once a week.

The move is aimed at conserving water for the coming summer while meeting the needs of drought-affected areas across Maharashtra, including parts of Pune district. Although the four reservoirs hold more than 90% of their combined capacity, their storage is lower than at the same time last year.

Nandkishor Jagtap, in-charge of the PMC water supply department, said the civic administration was preparing for restrictions to ensure adequate supplies until the next monsoon.

“To ensure that the available water lasts till the start of the monsoon in July next year, the Pune civic administration has prepared itself for water cuts from October 16. If there is a water cut once a week, then there will be no scarcity during summer. However, the water cut will be considered only after written communication from the state government. So, this is still under talks and in discussion. An official notice will be issued as soon as it is finalised,” Jagtap told The Free Press Journal.

He said the administration would review the situation and discuss the water management plan before implementation. A decision is expected after consultations involving civic officials and elected representatives.

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The PMC has also requested the Water Resources Department to reserve 21.34 TMC to meet Pune’s requirements until the next monsoon. The city’s expanding boundaries, including the merger of 11 villages in 2017 and 23 villages in 2021, have increased the population and the demand the civic body must meet.

According to reservoir figures for October 9, the Khadakwasla dam system holds 26.80 TMC, equivalent to approximately 759 million cubic metres (MCM), or 91.94% of its total capacity of 29.15 TMC. This is 2.35 TMC less than the 29.15 TMC recorded during the corresponding period last year, when the four reservoirs were full.

The system comprises Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams, which form the principal source of water for Pune. While the combined storage remains substantial, the year-on-year decline highlights the need to manage reserves carefully through the drier months.

Khadakwasla’s individual storage was reported at 43.89% of its capacity in an October 9. This is distinct from the 91.94% figure for the combined four-dam system. Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar were each reported to be holding more than 90% of their individual capacities.

The proposed reduction does not mean Pune’s dams are empty. Instead, the administration is looking to limit consumption over the coming months amid uncertainty over future rainfall, rising demand and the need to share water resources with drought-affected areas.

The proposed weekly shutdowns are intended to conserve existing reserves and prevent a more severe shortage later. Until the PMC receives the state’s written directive and finalises its plan, the schedule and extent of restrictions in Pune remain undecided.