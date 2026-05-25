Pune: Poor Maintenance Leaves Dhayari Sports Ground In Bad Shape - PHOTOS

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The Late Rukminibai Vitthalrao Jadhav Sports Ground in Dhayari is facing severe neglect due to poor maintenance, causing inconvenience to citizens and sportspersons who regularly visit the facility for exercise and practice.

Residents have alleged that the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Sports Department, Property Management Department and Sinhagad Road Regional Office have failed to maintain the ground properly. As a result, the playground has turned dusty and unhygienic, while several basic amenities remain damaged or non-functional.

Large quantities of garbage have accumulated across the ground premises, and empty liquor bottles are scattered around the area. Exercise equipment installed for public use has fallen into disrepair, with several units damaged and unsafe for use.

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Citizens visiting the ground during morning and evening hours said the poor condition of the facility is creating difficulties for regular walkers, athletes and children.

Saurabh Kale, a nearby resident, said, "The entrance gate to the ground is damaged, while inadequate lighting has raised safety concerns for us. The absence of CCTV cameras has further worsened security issues, making women and children hesitant to use the ground after dark."

Residents also pointed out that trees and plants planted as part of beautification efforts have dried up due to a lack of water and maintenance. In addition, toilets and the water supply system at the ground are shut.

Despite repeated complaints to the administration, citizens claim no concrete action has been taken so far, leading to growing resentment among residents.

Speaking about the issue, local resident Shruti Dhamanaskar said the ground was developed to provide quality sports and recreational facilities to citizens, but its present condition reflects complete neglect. “The ground was meant for players and citizens, but today it is filled with garbage and damaged equipment. The absence of caretakers has worsened the condition of the playground,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Jadhav, Deputy Engineer from the Property Management Department, stated that possession of the land has been handed over to the Sinhagad Road Regional Office, and that development works have been carried out through the office.

Vijay Waghmode, Assistant Commissioner of the Sinhagad Road Regional Office of PMC, said they would inspect issues related to the sports ground and take necessary action on cleanliness, repairs, and security arrangements through interdepartmental coordination.