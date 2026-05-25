Pune: Four Killed After MSRTC Bus Hits Motorcycle In Junnar; Driver Booked | Representative Image

Pune: Four persons were killed after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus allegedly rammed into a motorcycle in Pune district’s Junnar tehsil on Sunday night, police officials said.

The accident took place near Dingore village on the Ahilyanagar–Kalyan highway around 8 pm. The collision occurred near Jeevandeep Hotel when the state transport bus, operating on the Vitthalwadi–Pathardi route, allegedly hit the motorcycle carrying four men.

All Four Died On The Spot…

All four riders sustained severe injuries in the crash and died on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Dhawalu Bhale (24), Deepak Sakharam Bhale (28), Shivram Narayan Pardhi (26), and Khandu Narayan Bhale (25). All of them were residents of Dingore village in Junnar tehsil.

About The Incident…

According to Assistant Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bajigare, the victims were travelling towards Dingore from the Otur side when the accident occurred. The exact cause of the crash is being investigated.

Police officials said the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the motorcycle badly damaged. Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot after the incident was reported.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

Police have taken the MSRTC bus driver into custody and registered a case against him at Otur Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force). Further investigation into the accident is underway.