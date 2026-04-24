Pune: Rickshaw Driver Killed, Three Injured After Fatal Crash Between ST Bus And Rickshaw In Katraj Ghat | Sourced

Pune: A man lost his life, and three others were injured after a state transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw in the Katraj Ghat area on Wednesday evening. The accident took place around 5:25 pm near the second turn after the Katraj tunnel, within the limits of the Ambegaon police station.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Hanumant Ramesh Hangarge, a resident of Sukhsagar Nagar in Bibwewadi. He was driving the rickshaw at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries.

According to police officials, the bus was travelling from Swargate towards Vita in Sangli district, while the rickshaw was heading from Khed Shivapur towards Swargate. The collision left three passengers in the rickshaw injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance services.

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The injured have been identified as Rajesh Ingawale (48), Dashrath Nirgude (43), and Shahaji Laxman Shivde (41), all residents of different parts of Pune. Their condition is currently being treated at the hospital.

Police have taken the bus driver, Jalinder Vishnu Shinde (53), into custody. He has undergone a medical examination, and further investigation is in progress to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Locals have often raised concerns about safety along the Katraj Ghat stretch, especially near sharp turns and heavy-traffic zones. Frequent accidents in this area have highlighted the need for better traffic control and stricter enforcement of road safety measures.