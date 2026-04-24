'My Sister Was Physically Assaulted In Pune': X User Shares Harrowing Incident, Urges Police To Act | X/@SomeArcheaology

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site in the wee hours of Friday and shared a harrowing ordeal. The user said that his sister was "physically assaulted by two teenage thugs" at Sangamwadi Chowk in Pune.

The incident took place at 9:30pm on Thursday when the duo, who were riding on the wrong side of the road, hit her car at a red light and then attacked her, said the user.

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"They abused her, parked in the middle of the signal, and charged at her. When she tried to record them, they slapped her repeatedly. They stopped when people shouted. She is now traumatised and locked in her room. A woman gets assaulted at a busy signal, and the attackers just walk away?" the user said, sharing pictures of the duo and their vehicle.

"Here are their photos. If anyone can identify them, their vehicle, or has CCTV footage from Sangamwadi Chowk (near Global Square), please reach out. This cannot go unpunished. Tagging Pune City Police -- action is expected. I will personally reward credible information in cash," the user added.

Meanwhile, others on X urged the Pune Police to take action.

"Believe me, Pune is not safe. In the next few years, people will make a movie on Pune like ‘Gangs of Pune’. These goons behave like they own the city. In a small argument, these people attack using koyta. They have no fear of jail and instead brag about going to jail on Instagram," a user commented.

"I am sorry this happened to your sister. It is an extremely pathetic state of affairs in Pune, where an overwhelming number of ch**pris now rule the roads. I doubt anything will come out of tagging Pune Police on X. You may have to visit the police station," another user wrote.

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