Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Parade Accused After Momo Shop Attack In Pimple Saudagar | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Parade Accused After Momo Shop Attack In Pimple Saudagar | Sourced

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have taken strict action against the accused involved in the late-night attack and vandalism at a Momo shop in Pimple Saudagar. One of the accused was arrested and publicly paraded through Kunal Icon Road and nearby areas in Pimple Saudagar.

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He was also made to apologise to residents for his actions. Videos of the police action are now going viral on social media.

The move comes after earlier CCTV footage of the attack spread widely online. The video showed three men entering a momo shop, threatening the owner, and damaging property using a koyta. The incident took place at ‘The Momowala’ outlet on Kunal Icon Road at around 11 pm on April 20.

According to police, the accused demanded Rs 4 lakh from the shop owner. When he refused, they abused him and issued death threats. One of the men was seen holding a koyta, while another used a stool to smash items inside the shop. The attackers also damaged a laptop and broke the glass of a car parked nearby.

The viral footage created fear among local residents and shopkeepers. Many raised concerns about safety in the area and demanded strict action.

Police’s Reply To Hooligans…

Police have arrested three accused in the case. They have been identified as Sopan Bulakhe (21), Omkar Babar (20), and Vivek Ambore (18), all residents of Pimple Saudagar and nearby localities. Officials said the attack was an attempt to extort money from the shop owner.

After the arrest, police took the accused through the area where the incident happened. He was made to publicly apologise for vandalising the shop and creating panic. The action was recorded and shared as a warning to others.

Police officials said strict action will continue against such crimes. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

The action was carried out by the Sangvi Police Station team led by Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli and Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Nandekar, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sangvi Division) Sachin Hire.