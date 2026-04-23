Pune VIDEO: Wakad Police Act After Viral Video Shows Minor Driving Auto Near Phoenix Mall Of The Millennium | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Wakad Police Act After Viral Video Shows Minor Driving Auto Near Phoenix Mall Of The Millennium | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad have taken action against an autorickshaw driver after a viral video showed a minor boy driving his vehicle on a busy road near Phoenix Mall of the Millennium.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident triggered public anger and raised serious safety concerns.

The video, which spread widely on social media, shows a boy, believed to be around 10 years old, driving an auto-rickshaw in traffic during the day. An adult is seen sitting behind him but does not stop him. Many people online criticised the act and called it dangerous and irresponsible.

Following the backlash, Wakad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) identified the driver and registered a case. Police also recorded a video of the man as part of a public awareness effort.

In the video, the driver admitted his mistake. He said he allowed a 10-year-old boy to drive the rickshaw and accepted that he acted without thinking. He urged people not to break traffic rules or allow minors to drive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said strict action will be taken. He stated that police have a zero-tolerance policy towards underage driving and people without valid licences. He also asked citizens to report such incidents if they see them.

The action was taken by Wakad Police Station under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wakad Division) Sunil Kurade and DCP Vishal Gaikwad.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks of underage driving in busy urban areas like Wakad. Experts and citizens warn that such actions can lead to serious accidents and put many lives in danger.