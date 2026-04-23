Pune: Viral Video Of Minor Driving Auto Rickshaw Near Phoenix Mall Wakad Triggers Public Anger | WATCH

Pune: Viral Video Of Minor Driving Auto Rickshaw Near Phoenix Mall Wakad Triggers Public Anger |

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A minor boy, reportedly no older than 13 or 14 years, was spotted driving an auto rickshaw on a busy road in Wakad, near Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, raising serious safety concerns.

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A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and shows the minor behind the wheel of the auto rickshaw number MH 14 GC 4978, moving through traffic in broad daylight.

The clip has sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing anger and fear over the growing number of underage driving cases. People pointed out that such incidents put not only the minor at risk but also passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists.

What has added to the concern is the presence of an adult sitting behind the boy in the auto. The adult appears unconcerned and does not intervene, despite the obvious danger. This has led to criticism over negligence and lack of responsibility from guardians or vehicle owners.

The incident reportedly took place on a busy stretch in Wakad, an area known for heavy traffic, especially near commercial hubs like the mall. Locals say that reckless or illegal driving in such zones can easily lead to serious accidents.

So far, there has been no official response from the traffic branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) regarding the viral video. Authorities are expected to take action, as driving by minors is a clear violation of traffic laws.

Residents and social media users are now calling for stricter enforcement and accountability. Many believe that repeated incidents like this show a worrying trend and highlight gaps in monitoring and enforcement on city roads.