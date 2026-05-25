Pune Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment At BRT Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Shoots The Incident On Camera | WATCH

Pune Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment At BRT Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Shoots The Incident On Camera | Video Screenbag

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by an unidentified middle-aged man while waiting at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stop near Empire Estate on the Mother Teresa flyover in Chinchwad earlier this week, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Pimpri Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

About The Incident…

According to police, the incident took place on the morning of May 21 at around 7:45 am when the woman was waiting for her office bus at the BRT stop. She had reportedly arrived at the location as part of her daily routine and was seated alone on a bench, checking her company’s bus-tracking application on her mobile phone.

The complainant alleged that an unidentified man came and sat a short distance away from her before allegedly starting to behave obscenely in public.

Case Registered…

In her statement to police, the woman said she immediately objected to the man’s actions and shouted at him, reminding him that he was in a public place. However, she alleged that the accused continued despite her protest.

The woman further stated that she then began recording the incident on her mobile phone. On noticing this, the accused allegedly moved aggressively towards her in an attempt to stop her from filming him.

Fearing for her safety, the woman stood up from the bench, after which the man reportedly jumped off the flyover and fled from the spot to avoid being captured on camera.

According to the FIR, the accused escaped towards the opposite side of the bridge, mounted a motorcycle, and sped towards Kalewadi. Police said he was allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road while fleeing.

Investigation Ongoing…

The woman later approached the Pimpri Police Station and lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Anand Patil, in charge of the Pimpri Police Station, said the suspect has been identified, and a search operation is currently underway to apprehend him.

The complainant has also informed police that she possesses a video recording linked to the incident.