Pune Likely To Get Relief From Humid Heat Today As IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms | Anand Chaini

Pune: After days of uncomfortable heat and rising humidity, Pune residents may finally get some relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the city on Monday.

Over the past few days, while the extreme heatwave conditions in Pune had reduced slightly, humidity levels increased sharply, making the weather uncomfortable for residents. Many Punekars have been struggling with the sweaty, humid conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the IMD forecast, rain, along with thunder and lightning, is likely in Pune today. The expected showers are likely to bring down temperatures and make the weather more pleasant across the city.

Cloudy skies and changing weather conditions are also expected through the day. Citizens are hoping the rainfall will provide much-needed relief from the sticky weather that has continued despite the slight fall in temperatures in recent days.

The weather department has also issued rain alerts for several districts in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, including Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Dharashiv, Beed and Latur.

Meanwhile, other parts of Maharashtra are witnessing completely opposite weather conditions. Vidarbha continues to face intense heatwave conditions, with the IMD issuing a red alert for Amravati, Wardha and Chandrapur districts. Citizens there have been advised to avoid stepping out during afternoon hours unless necessary.

An orange heat alert has also been issued for Akola, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts as temperatures are expected to remain extremely high.

The administration has appealed to citizens across the state to stay updated about changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions to protect their health.