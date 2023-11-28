Pune Police Set To Amplify Awareness For Project AAVAJ | Freepik

Launched in April, Project AAVAJ, a collaboration between Pune Police and Saheli NGO, aims to offer moral and social support to rape victims. Initially overlooked, the police are now planning to display information boards in prominent areas to increase awareness about this initiative.

Rape victims often encounter isolation and lack of adequate support from family and society, leaving them feeling alone. Project AAVAJ plays a crucial role by providing the necessary support during such distressing times. Victims seeking moral and social assistance related to their case can directly contact the project's helpline. It offers guidance and support throughout the legal process, addressing the challenges victims face after filing an FIR.

Inspector Anita More from the Bharosa Cell emphasised, "This project focusses on women above 18 years old, providing essential guidance and mental support to victims who often lack proper backup, especially concerning mental and financial support during the legal proceedings." "The AAVAJ project helpline number will be prominently displayed in police stations, enabling victims to seek immediate help," she added.

Tejashavi Sevekari, Director of Saheli NGO, acknowledged the lack of awareness surrounding the project. "We collaborated with the Pune police, and they extended great support. The AAVAJ helpline number is now being displayed visibly in every police station," she stated.

Victims speak

One victim bravely shared her ordeal, expressing, "After filing my case, my family and society subjected me to mental torture, pressuring me to settle. Threats from relatives and the accused added to the ordeal. It was Saheli NGO that offered me the guidance and moral support I desperately needed."

Reflecting on her journey, another survivor remarked, "The aftermath of sexual assault is a harrowing path. Society's stigma makes seeking justice challenging. AAVAJ not only provided legal aid but emotional support, empowering me to reclaim my life."

A third victim spoke of the difficulty in coming forward, saying, "Speaking up about the assault was incredibly tough. AAVAJ's understanding and empathy helped me navigate the legal complexities. Their presence in police stations offers hope to those in dire need."