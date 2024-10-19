 Pune Police Seize 244 Stolen Laptops Worth ₹1.01 Crore In Major Gang Bust
Pune Police have successfully dismantled a notorious gang, recovering 244 stolen laptops worth ₹1.01 crore. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the racket, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Mahadev Kumar (35, resident of Ubalenagar, Wagholi), Shivaji Jagannath Vasu (27, resident of Sambhajinagar) and Ranjan Jha (32, resident of Wagholi).

According to the information received, a case of laptop theft from a godown of Arcline Logistics And Warehousing Private Limited situated in Ubalenagar was registered on October 15 at the Wagholi Police Station under sections 305(a), 306, 331(2)(3)(4), 334, 317(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was filed by Balkrishna Sakharam Raut, the company's manager, against Suresh Kumar, a worker who had been employed at the warehouse for two months. Accordingly, the cops started an investigation under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Pandit Rejitwad. After checking the CCTV footage and a tip of an informer, police arrested all of them and recovered 244 laptops, two pick-up vans and three mobiles with a total worth of ₹1,01,25,150.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rejitwad said, "During the investigation, we received information about the accused from our informer. With the help of technical analysis, we identified and tracked them. Two accused were arrested from Pune and another from Aurangabad. During interrogation, they admitted to the crime. Meanwhile, the case is under further investigation."

