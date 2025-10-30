Pune Police Recruitment 2025: All You Need To Know About Application Link, Eligibility, Age Limit | Pinterest

Pune: The recruitment process has started for a total of 1,968 posts of Police Constable, Police Constable Driver and Jail Constable in Pune. The last date to apply for these posts is 30th November 2025. Candidates who have passed 12th are eligible for this recruitment, and the application forms have been made completely online.

In this recruitment, 1733 posts are vacant for the post of Police Constable, 105 posts for the post of Police Constable Driver and 130 posts for the post of Jail Constable.

Educational criteria:

Educational qualification - Candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 12) conducted by the Divisional Board established under the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act, 1965 (Maha. Act 41 of 1965) or the examination declared as equivalent to this examination by the Government.

Both the Senior Secondary School Examination of National Open School, New Delhi (NIOS) and the CBSE Class 12 examination are equivalent to the Class 12 examination conducted by this State Board.

Candidates are advised to apply on the official website - https://www.punepolice.gov.in/police-corner/police-recruitment

Age Limit

For the post of Police Constable, the age of candidates in the general category should be 18 to 28 years, and for the reserved category, candidates from 18 to 33 years are eligible.

For the post of Police Constable Driver, the age of candidates in the general category should be 19 to 28 years, and for the reserved category, candidates should be 19 to 33 years. There is a 5-year age relaxation for SC/ST candidates, while OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation.

Selection Process

1. Physical test

2. Written test

3. Verification of character certificate

4. Medical examination

Final selection will be displayed through a merit list, which will be followed by document verification and other criteria.

Applications fee

The application fee is Rs 450/- for the Open category and Rs 350/- for the reserved category. The application process has started from 29th October 2025, and can be submitted till 30th November 2025.