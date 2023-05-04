Pune: Police raid Vimannagar massage parlour; rescue six young women from prostitution | Unsplash

Six young women were rescued by the Pune police after a raid on a massage parlour in the Vimannagar area, which was found to be operating as a front for prostitution.

The Social Security cell of the Crime Branch received a tip-off about the illicit activities at the Amaira Spa, following which the police detained four people, including the manager of the massage centre, Manikant Rahul Nayadu (20, Theragaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad). The names of the others are Vishal Agrawal, Nayadu Bai, and Nitin Mane.

Read Also Pune: Yellow alert for district as rain and gusty winds expected from May 4 to 6

Nayadu was arrested and a complaint was filed with the Vimantal Police Station by Police Naik Imran Nadaf.

The police, who used undercover customers to investigate, also seized a mobile phone from the message centre which contained evidence of a scam worth Rs. 1,28,500. The action comes a day after, Pune's Crime Branch successfully busted a prostitution racket operating in a well-known five-star hotel near Pune station.