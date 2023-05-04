 Pune: Police raid Vimannagar massage parlour; rescue six young women from prostitution
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Police raid Vimannagar massage parlour; rescue six young women from prostitution

Pune: Police raid Vimannagar massage parlour; rescue six young women from prostitution

The Social Security cell of the Crime Branch received a tip-off about the illicit activities at the Amaira Spa, following which the police detained four people, including the manager of the massage centre

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Police raid Vimannagar massage parlour; rescue six young women from prostitution | Unsplash

Six young women were rescued by the Pune police after a raid on a massage parlour in the Vimannagar area, which was found to be operating as a front for prostitution. 

The Social Security cell of the Crime Branch received a tip-off about the illicit activities at the Amaira Spa, following which the police detained four people, including the manager of the massage centre, Manikant Rahul Nayadu (20, Theragaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad). The names of the others are Vishal Agrawal, Nayadu Bai, and Nitin Mane. 

Read Also
Pune: Yellow alert for district as rain and gusty winds expected from May 4 to 6
article-image

Nayadu was arrested and a complaint was filed with the Vimantal Police Station by Police Naik Imran Nadaf. 

The police, who used undercover customers to investigate, also seized a mobile phone from the message centre which contained evidence of a scam worth Rs. 1,28,500. The action comes a day after, Pune's Crime Branch successfully busted a prostitution racket operating in a well-known five-star hotel near Pune station.

Read Also
Pune: I-T raids at 3 builders' premises in Audh, Pimpri-Chinchwad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Police raid Vimannagar massage parlour; rescue six young women from prostitution

Pune: Police raid Vimannagar massage parlour; rescue six young women from prostitution

Major setback for Rohit Pawar: Baramati Agro fined ₹4 Lakh

Major setback for Rohit Pawar: Baramati Agro fined ₹4 Lakh

Pune: Yellow alert for district as rain and gusty winds expected from May 4 to 6

Pune: Yellow alert for district as rain and gusty winds expected from May 4 to 6

Pune: Sanskriti Publication releases book by Dr Ujjwala Gokhale

Pune: Sanskriti Publication releases book by Dr Ujjwala Gokhale

Pune: I-T raids at 3 builders' premises in Audh, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: I-T raids at 3 builders' premises in Audh, Pimpri-Chinchwad