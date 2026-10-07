Pune Police PSI Nilesh Patil Dies By Suicide At Aundh Residence; Chaturshringi Police Probe | Sourced

Pune: A 55-year-old Police Sub-Inspector with Pune Police died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself at his residence on Nagras Road in Aundh on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Bhausaheb Patil, who was posted at Vishrantwadi Police Station. The incident came to light around 3.30 pm.

According to available information, Patil was scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Wednesday for High Court-related work. However, he did not leave for Mumbai and remained at his residence. His son was also inside the house at the time.

Son heard gunshot

Police said Patil's son heard a gunshot and rushed to check what had happened. He found his father lying on a sofa with serious injuries.

Patil was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Chaturshringi Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have not disclosed whether a suicide note was found or established a reason for the death so far.

Had risen from constable to PSI

Patil had served in Pune Police for several years. He joined the force as a police constable and was later promoted to the rank of Police Sub-Inspector.

The death has come as a shock to colleagues, as Patil had spent a substantial part of his career with the police department.

Had health issues

According to available information, Patil had been dealing with health-related issues.

He had reportedly remained on leave for around one to two months before the Ganesh festival. He later returned to duty for security arrangements during Ganeshotsav.

However, police have not established any link between his health problems and his death.

The circumstances that led to the death remain under investigation.

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Police probe underway

Chaturshringi Police are examining the circumstances leading up to Patil's death. Investigators are also looking into his movements and activities before the incident.

Police have not linked the death to any particular police case, departmental action, financial dispute or other specific issue.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.