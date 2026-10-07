MPSC Protest Tension Escalates In Pune: Senior Police Officers Reach Spot, Detention Possible | VIDEO

Pune Police Step Up Action Against MPSC Protesters, Serve Notices To Around 100 | Alister Augustine

Pune: Tension escalated at the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students' protest in Pune on Wednesday as senior police officers reached the protest site amid information that protesters may step outside the designated agitation area.

A senior police officer told The Free Press Journal that police had received information that some protesters were planning to move outside the protest area. The officer said they could be detained if they violated police directions.

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"The protesters are planning to step out of the protest area, according to our information. As this protest is illegal and is being held without permission, senior police officers may detain them today if they do not follow the law and rules," the officer said.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, DCP Crime Branch and DCP Special Branch are currently at the spot. Sources said over 13 police vans have been deployed at the spot potentially to detain protesters.

The development comes amid growing tension between the protesters and Pune Police over the continuation of the agitation without permission. Police had earlier issued notices to 51 students and 29 coaching-class and study-room operators, warning of further legal action if the protest continued without permission.

Protest continued after one-day permission

Police had permitted a satyagraha at SM Joshi Bridge near Patrakar Bhavan on Oct 2 for around 2,000 people, subject to several conditions. The permission was limited to that day.

However, the agitation continued after Oct 2. Police later said protests were being held at three locations, including SM Joshi Bridge, the Shastri Road-Ahilya Abhyasika area and Alka/Tilak Chowk.

Police have maintained that the continued protests are unauthorised.

The students, meanwhile, have been pressing several demands, including the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, action over alleged examination irregularities, recruitment to around 70,000 posts and a shift to offline examinations.

The agitation has continued despite a meeting between a delegation of MPSC aspirants and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sept 30. Following the meeting, the proposed Oct 2 agitation was temporarily suspended after assurances on some of the students' demands. However, sections of the protesters later resumed their agitation.

The situation at the protest site remains fluid, with senior police officers present and possible detention being considered if protesters move outside the designated area.