Pune Police Deploy AI, Drones & Facial Recognition For Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Security: All You Need To Know | Sourced

With lakhs of Warkaris expected to participate in the annual Palkhi procession, Pune Police have put in place a comprehensive security and traffic management plan, backed by artificial intelligence and advanced surveillance technology, for the first four days from July 9 to 12.

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Addressing the media on Tuesday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said they have adopted a technology-driven approach to ensure the safety of devotees, prevent untoward incidents, facilitate crowd management and maintain seamless traffic movement during the procession of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhis.

Kumar said the primary objective of the security arrangements is to ensure that no stampede, sabotage or law-and-order incident takes place during the procession while safeguarding devotees and their belongings.

What is the Palkhi schedule in Pune city?

Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi will enter Pune city through Bopkhel on July 9. After a lunch halt at Phulenagar, it will proceed to the Vitthal Temple in Bhawani Peth for its overnight stay, covering approximately 16 km.

On the same day, Sant Tukaram Maharaj's Palkhi will enter the city via Harris Bridge in Khadki before reaching the Nivdungya Vitthal Temple in Nana Peth for its halt after covering around 12 km.

Both Palkhis will remain in Pune on July 10.

On July 11, Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi will leave Bhawani Peth and travel via Hadapsar Gadital, Uruli Devachi and Dadki Nala before proceeding through Dive Ghat towards Saswad, covering around 22 km.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj's Palkhi will depart from Nana Peth, halt at Hadapsar Gadital and continue via Kadamwak Vasti to Loni Kalbhor, where it will stay overnight after covering nearly 16 km.

On July 12, Sant Tukaram Maharaj's Palkhi will leave Loni Kalbhor and proceed towards Yavat via Naigaon Phata.

GPS tracking for real-time monitoring

To enable real-time monitoring of the procession, Pune Police have installed 12 GPS devices. Eight devices have been placed at the front and rear of the two processions, while four devices have been installed on the Palkhi chariots of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj. The system will allow officials to track the movement of the processions, monitor route progress, estimate arrival times and assess crowd density throughout the event.

Over 220 CCTV cameras along the route

A total of 226 CCTV cameras have been installed along the Palkhi routes for round-the-clock surveillance. Of these, 101 cameras cover Sant Tukaram Maharaj's route and 125 monitor Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's route. CCTV cameras installed on both Palkhi chariots have also been integrated with the city's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), enabling live monitoring throughout the procession.

AI-based crowd management

Police have deployed AI-based crowd monitoring systems to analyse crowd density in real time. The system will automatically generate alerts whenever crowd levels exceed predefined safety thresholds, allowing authorities to intervene promptly and regulate the movement of devotees.

Facial recognition to trace missing persons

28 Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras have been strategically installed along the route to help identify missing persons, missing children, senior citizens and wanted criminals. The AI-powered system compares captured faces with police databases and generates instant alerts for personnel on the ground as well as officials at the command centre.

Advanced video analytics

The surveillance network is equipped with advanced video analytics capable of detecting unattended objects, violent incidents, weapons, smoke, fire, falling trees, physical altercations and isolated women requiring assistance. These features are expected to enable preventive policing by generating early warnings for field teams.

Drone and anti-drone surveillance

Drone surveillance will provide aerial monitoring of crowd movement, traffic congestion, illegal parking and other critical locations along the procession route. Pune Police have also deployed anti-drone systems to detect and neutralise unauthorised drones that could pose security threats during the event.

Mobile surveillance units and communication network

Five mobile surveillance vehicles and 19 mini surveillance vehicles equipped with advanced cameras, recording systems, connectivity and public address systems will be stationed at strategic locations. These vehicles will function as mobile command centres, enabling real-time monitoring and faster response.

To ensure seamless communication among field personnel, Pune Police have deployed 300 walkie-talkies and more than 50 wireless communication sets.

Metal detectors, bomb squads and QRTs

As part of anti-sabotage measures, 30 Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and 50 Handheld Metal Detectors (HHMDs) have been installed at critical locations, halting points and rest areas. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams and dog squads will conduct anti-sabotage checks along the entire procession route and at all halting points.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed at sensitive and crowded locations for immediate emergency response.

Special focus on women's safety

Dedicated teams from the Crime Branch and investigation units have been deployed to prevent chain-snatching, pickpocketing and crimes against women during the procession.

Traffic management and public information

Pune Police will provide real-time traffic advisories, road closure information and diversion routes through its website and social media platforms to help commuters plan their travel.

As in previous years, live GPS tracking links for both Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhis will also be made available online, allowing devotees and citizens to track the procession in real time.

Police assistance centres have been established along the Palkhi route, at rest stops and halting points, while more than 100 public address systems installed at over 500 locations will be used to issue real-time announcements, advisories and emergency instructions to devotees.

Kumar said Pune Police have combined traditional policing with advanced technology to ensure that the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession remains safe, secure and well-managed. He appealed to devotees and citizens to cooperate with the police and follow official advisories to ensure the smooth conduct of one of Maharashtra's largest religious gatherings.