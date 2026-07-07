Pune Rains: Irrigation Dept Warns Of Khadakwasla Dam Discharge; Citizens Advised To Stay Away From Riverbed

Pune: Irrigation Dept Warns Of Khadakwasla Dam Discharge; Citizens Advised To Stay Away From Riverbed | Anand Chaini

The Irrigation Department on Tuesday issued an alert to citizens as the Khadakwasla Dam reached 76 per cent of its storage capacity.

"Heavy rainfall is currently occurring in the Khadakwasla Dam catchment area, and as of 10 am today (July 7), the reservoir has reached 76% of its capacity. Given the prevailing rainfall conditions, there is a possibility that the dam will fill to 80% or more of its capacity within the next few hours," the department said.

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"Depending on the rainfall, water discharge from the dam's spillway could commence at any time. People are advised not to enter the riverbed. Any equipment or livestock present in the riverbed should be relocated immediately. Everyone is urged to exercise due caution and vigilance," it added.

A few days ago, the water level in the dam had dropped sharply due to the delayed monsoon. As a result, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was forced to impose water cuts in the city to conserve the available water supply. However, the heavy rainfall over the past few days has significantly increased the dam's water storage.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has announced that water cuts will remain cancelled till July 12. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj.