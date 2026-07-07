101 Pune Municipal School Closed Till July 12, Announces Mayor Manjusha Nagpure - Here's Why

PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure | Anand Chaini

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has announced the closure of 101 municipal schools from July 7 to July 12. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

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Every year, the Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj arrive in Pune from Alandi and Dehu, respectively. They halt in the city for a day before continuing their separate journeys to Pandharpur. However, due to the overflowing Indrayani River this year, Warkaris have been urged to come directly to Pune instead of travelling to Alandi or Dehu. The 101 municipal schools will be used to accommodate these Warkaris.

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Meanwhile, more than 400 Warkaris stranded in flood-hit areas of Alandi were rescued and shifted to safety on Monday after the Indrayani River inundated several parts of the temple town.

Read Also Pune Rains: Devotees Stranded In Alandi Rescued As River Overflows Ahead Of Palkhi

According to the district administration, rescue teams evacuated 408 devotees from different locations in Alandi, including 220 from the Dnyaneshwari Mandir area, 100 from Indrayani Nagari, 60 from Thakurbuwa Mandap and 28 from Gopalpura.

Devotees stranded at various other locations were also shifted to safer places by teams comprising the civic administration, police, fire brigade, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management personnel.

Rescue teams also shifted around 150 cattle from inundated areas to safer locations.