Pune Rains: Devotees Stranded In Alandi Rescued As River Overflows Ahead Of Palkhi | X

Pune, Jul 6: More than 400 devotees stranded in flood-hit areas of Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district were rescued and shifted to safety on Monday after the Indrayani river inundated several parts of the pilgrimage town, officials said.

Indrayani River flooding, Alandi, Pune !!



Indrayani River is currently at one of its highest flood levels in recent years after intense rainfall in the Khandala–Lonavala region. Continued heavy precipitation across the Lonavala–Pune corridor raises the risk of further flooding… pic.twitter.com/g7CUkZU8yE — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) July 6, 2026

Large-scale rescue operations

According to the district administration, rescue teams evacuated 408 devotees from different locations in Alandi, comprising 220 from the Dnyaneshwari Mandir area, 100 from Indrayani Nagari, 60 from Thakurbuwa Mandap and 28 from Gopalpura.

Devotees stranded individually at various other locations were also shifted to safer places by teams comprising the civic administration, police, fire brigade, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management personnel, they added.

Rescue teams also shifted around 150 cattle from inundated areas to safer locations, officials said.

Warnings issued ahead of pilgrimage

Earlier, the Pune district administration had urged Warkaris and devotees to avoid entering Alandi, as the overflowing Indrayani River had submerged all four bridges leading into the temple town ahead of the upcoming 'palkhi' (palanquin) procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

The IMD issued a 'red alert' for Pune on Monday, warning of heavy rains in the district.

With thousands of pilgrims expected to reach the town for the July 8 procession, officials declared the town inaccessible and issued an urgent appeal for those already enroute to halt their journeys to ensure their safety amid the flooding.

"All four bridges over the Indrayani River providing access to Alandi have submerged due to flooding. It is not safe to travel to the town at present," the administration stated in a release.

It urged Warkaris and devotees who have already started their journey to halt at their present locations and avoid entering the town until further directions.

The administration also appealed to people not to believe rumours and to strictly follow instructions issued by the local authorities, police and disaster management cell.

Devotees were advised to stay away from the riverbed, ghats and bridges that have been closed due to the flood situation, it said.

"The administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety. Citizens are requested to remain patient and cooperate with the authorities," the release said.

Rainfall and damage in Pune district

Pune district witnessed heavy rains on Monday, triggering landslides, one of which killed three persons of a family, and disruption to road and rail traffic.

According to the district administration, 27 revenue circles received more than 65 mm of rainfall, with Maval recording the highest precipitation of 237.3 mm.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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