Authorities Urge Devotees Not To Travel To Alandi As Indrayani River Floods, Submerges All Four Access Bridges | Sourced

Authorities have issued an urgent public appeal asking devotees and Warkaris not to travel to Alandi after the Indrayani River flooded following heavy rainfall, submerging all four bridges that provide access to the pilgrimage town.

Sansthan and Municipal Council Issue Joint Appeal

According to the appeal issued by the Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee and the Alandi Municipal Council, entry into Alandi is currently unsafe as all four river bridges have gone under water.

Devotees and Warkaris who have already begun their journey towards Alandi have been urged to halt at the nearest safe location and avoid attempting to enter the town until further instructions are issued.

Public Told to Avoid Riverbed, Ghats and Closed Bridges

The administration has appealed to the public to strictly follow directions issued by the police and disaster management authorities, refrain from believing rumours, and stay away from the riverbed, ghats and all closed bridges.

Authorities said all necessary safety measures are being taken and appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with the administration amid the flood situation.

The advisory comes ahead of the Ashadhi Wari 2026 and the departure ceremony of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi, which draws lakhs of devotees every year.

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