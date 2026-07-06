Palghar's Kelwa Dam Reaches Full Capacity After Heavy Rains, Authorities Release Water And Shift Families To Safety | File

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Kelwa Dam, constructed under the Mahim–Kelwa Minor Irrigation Project in Palghar, has reached 100 percent storage capacity following continuous heavy rainfall in the region. Authorities have started releasing water from the dam at a discharge rate of 2.951 cusecs as inflow into the reservoir continues to rise.

Collector Appeals for Vigilance, Assures Safety Measures

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar appealed to citizens to remain alert and strictly follow instructions issued by the administration. She assured that the district administration is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Located near Zanzroli village close to Kelwa Road railway station on the Mumbai–Surat route of Western Railway, the dam was completed in 1981 and has been providing irrigation benefits to the surrounding region for the past 45 years.

Current Storage at 3.242 Million Cubic Metres

Officials stated that the current water storage level in the dam stands at 3.242 million cubic metres, indicating full capacity. In view of the increasing inflow due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area, water release operations have been initiated as per established safety protocols.

To prevent any potential flood situation, coordinated efforts are being undertaken by the Revenue Department, Police Department and Water Resources Department under the supervision of the Palghar Tehsildar. District Collector and Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh are personally overseeing the situation.

15 Villages Asked to Stay Alert, Avoid Water-Flow Areas

The administration has urged residents of Dasmala, Bhutan Mala, Jhanjroli, Bharanpada, Tokarale, Devipada, Devshet Pada, Maykhop, Patilpada, Palgepada, Tardepada, Bendali, Rathe, Rawalpada and Makunsar villages to remain vigilant. Citizens have been advised to avoid riverbanks, streams, the dam spillway and other water-flow areas, and not to believe rumours.

Officials clarified that there is currently no immediate danger to residents in the dam vicinity. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation round the clock.

Sandbag Reinforcement Underway to Prevent Erosion

As part of temporary emergency preventive measures, reinforcement work using sandbags and stones is underway to prevent erosion and strengthen vulnerable sections near the dam. Dr. Jakhar personally visited the site to review ongoing operations and monitor water discharge levels.

Authorities stated that if the water flow increases further, additional special safety measures and emergency arrangements will be implemented immediately.

Out of eight identified affected padas, four have been declared highly sensitive. Around 130 families reside in these padas, of which 65 families have already been shifted to safer locations, while relocation of the remaining families is currently underway.

An NDRF team has been deployed in the area to support evacuation and emergency response efforts. The district administration, Water Resources Department, Police Department, Revenue Department and Disaster Management authorities are jointly monitoring the evolving situation.

Citizens have once again been urged to remain cautious, cooperate with the administration and follow official advisories to ensure their safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/