Mumbai Metro Network Runs Smoothly Amid Torrential Rains, Offers Relief As Roads And Suburban Trains Face Disruptions

Mumbai Metro | Representational/ File Photo

Mumbai: Even as torrential rainfall disrupted road and suburban rail services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Monday, the city's metro network continued to operate largely without interruption, providing a reliable mode of transport for thousands of commuters.

Operational Corridors Include Lines 2A, 7, 9, 2B and Line 3

According to metro officials, services on both the elevated and underground corridors have been running smoothly, with no major delays reported despite the intense monsoon conditions.

The operational network currently includes Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar East-Andheri West), 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East), 9 (Dahisar East-Mira Bhayandar), the Phase 1 section of Metro Line 2B between Diamond Garden and Mandale, and the fully operational underground Metro Line 3 connecting Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk.

Officials Credit Monsoon Preparedness and Infrastructure Resilience

While waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions to suburban train services affected commuters in several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, the metro network continued to function normally, helping ease the travel burden during the heavy downpour.

Officials attributed the uninterrupted operations to the metro system's preparedness for the monsoon season and the resilience of its infrastructure. They said all operational corridors remained functional throughout the day, with trains adhering to their scheduled frequency.

The performance of both the elevated and underground metro corridors stood in contrast to the widespread rain-related disruptions witnessed on roads and sections of the rail network, underscoring the growing role of the metro as an all-weather public transport system for Mumbai.

Metro authorities said they will continue to closely monitor weather conditions while maintaining regular services to ensure safe and reliable operations for commuters.

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