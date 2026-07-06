Shiv Sena (UBT) Launches Fiery Protest At Thane Civic Headquarters, Alleges Corruption And Negligence In Pre-Monsoon Preparedness |

Thane: Tensions escalated at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters today as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Thane district branch launched a scathing attack and an on-the-ground protest against the civic administration. The party is alleging widespread corruption, multi-crore contractor-official nexuses, and severe negligence in pre-monsoon preparedness.

Activists Tie Branches to Themselves in Symbolic Demonstration

Following the protest, senior party leadership including Thane District Chief Kedar Dighe and City Chief Anish Gadave marched into the TMC headquarters to submit an official memorandum directly to the Municipal Commissioner, issuing a strict one-week ultimatum.

In a highly visual and symbolic demonstration against the city's failed infrastructure, party leader Mahesh Kadam and activists tied tree branches to themselves to protest the TMC’s absolute failure to manage hazardous trees. The demonstration highlighted that over the last 24 to 72 hours alone, severe winds and heavy rains caused over 110 tree collapses across Thane, damaging dozens of citizen vehicles—ironically, including 25 to 30 cars right outside the municipal headquarters itself.

Memorandum Condemns "Open Deception" of Thane Residents

The party’s memorandum strongly condemned the civic body for what it termed the "open deception" of Thane's residents. The opposition alleged that while VIP routes and high-profile projects like the 'Double Decker' bus routes receive preferential treatment, internal roads and common residential areas have been completely neglected.

Furthermore, the administration's claims of achieving 100% pre-monsoon drain cleaning (Nala Safai) were completely exposed by the very first heavy rainfall, which triggered severe waterlogging across the city. The UBT leadership noted that despite three months of continuous written correspondence warning the Tree Authority department about dangerous overhead branches, no preventive action was taken, labeling it one of the most corrupt departments within the civic body.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded the immediate suspension and removal of the "corrupt and derelict" civic officials responsible. Characterizing their submitted memorandum not just as a letter, but as a final warning, the leadership issued a strict one-week ultimatum to the TMC. Failing immediate punitive action against the responsible officials, the party warned it would launch an even more aggressive, trademark-style protest at the municipal headquarters, holding the administration entirely accountable for any resulting law and order disruptions.

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