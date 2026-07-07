Pune: Pawana Dam Storage Jumps To 55% After Heavy Rain Lashes Pimpri-Chinchwad City

Pawana Dam, Pawana Nagar, Maval, Pune | Varad Bhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Heavy rainfall in the Pawana Dam catchment has brought major relief to Pimpri-Chinchwad after months of water shortage. The dam received 426 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, pushing its live storage to 55.07%.

The sharp rise in storage has eased concerns over water availability in the city, which had been facing a water crisis due to delayed monsoon rains. Until Sunday, the dam's storage stood at 27.62%. It more than doubled after continuous rainfall that began on Sunday night.

Water Woes In Pimpri-Chinchwad…

The Pawana Dam supplies water to Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the MIDC area and several municipalities and gram panchayats. Earlier this year, the water level had dropped to just 16 per cent, forcing the Water Resources Department to impose a 15 per cent water cut from June 19.

Officials said the dam area has received a total of 1,208 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon.

Read Also PCMC Water Crisis: Maharashtra Govt Urges Residents To Use Water Only For Drinking Till August 31

Water Supply Affected…

However, despite the improved water storage, water supply in parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad was affected on Monday due to a power outage at the Ravet water lifting centre. The disruption stopped water lifting operations and also halted pumping at the Sector 23 water purification plant.

The municipal corporation said water lifting will resume once the power supply is restored at the Ravet centre. Water supply across the city will then be restored in phases. Citizens have been asked to use the available water carefully until normal supply resumes.

At present, Pimpri-Chinchwad receives around 650 million litres of water every day. Of this, 550 million litres come from Pavana Dam, 80 million litres from Andra Dam and 20 million litres from MIDC.

Read Also PCMC Water Crisis: Maharashtra Govt Urges Residents To Use Water Only For Drinking Till August 31

Rainfall in Pawana Dam Area

- Rainfall in the last 24 hours: 426 mm

- Total rainfall this monsoon: 1,208 mm

- Current storage: 55.07%

- Storage till Sunday: 27.62%

Daily Water Supply By PCMC

- Pawana Dam: 550 MLD

- Andra Dam: 80 MLD

- MIDC: 20 MLD

- Total: 650 MLD