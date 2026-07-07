Pune: Police Claim Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Were Secretly Married Four Months Before Ketan Agarwal's Murder | Sourced

Pune: The investigation into the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn after police claimed that the two main accused, Siya Goyal and her alleged partner Chetan Chaudhary, had secretly married nearly four months before the crime. Investigators say the alleged marriage was uncovered during the examination of WhatsApp chats and other digital evidence recovered from their mobile phones, adding a new angle to the case.

According to police, Siya and Chetan allegedly kept their marriage hidden from their families. Preliminary findings suggest the marriage may have taken place around the time of Siya's engagement to Ketan Agarwal on February 19. However, investigators are still verifying whether the marriage happened before or after the engagement ceremony.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered on June 18 after being pushed from Lohagad Fort. Police have arrested Siya, who was engaged to Ketan, and Chetan in connection with the case.

Investigators are closely analysing the accused's mobile phones, including WhatsApp chats, call records, location history and internet searches from the last six to seven months. Police say the digital evidence has helped them piece together several aspects of the alleged conspiracy.

Another development in the investigation is an alleged WhatsApp conversation between Siya and one of her friends from Beed, which has surfaced online and is being examined by police. According to reports, Siya allegedly asked her friend to share both sides of an Aadhaar card, saying it was needed to book flight tickets for a wedding. She reportedly also mentioned that it was for a "wedding that was never going to happen." Investigators are looking into whether the conversation is connected to the alleged murder plot. The authenticity of the leaked chat is yet to be officially confirmed.

Police also claim that Siya avoided spending time with Ketan in the weeks leading up to the incident. She reportedly declined to travel to Bali for a planned pre-wedding photoshoot and also avoided attending a birthday celebration with him in Mahabaleshwar. Investigators believe her behaviour may have been linked to her alleged relationship with Chetan.

According to the police investigation, the first attempt to kill Ketan was allegedly made on June 14 but was unsuccessful. Investigators claim Siya became frightened during the attempt and later told Chetan that she could not go through with it alone. Police allege the two then decided to carry out the plan together.

The investigation has further revealed that the accused allegedly watched web series, podcasts and online videos to understand different ways of committing crimes. Police also claim they searched for details of murder cases from across the country to study methods that would reduce suspicion. Investigators believe they chose not to use weapons because they feared it would leave behind evidence.

The investigation is still underway, with police continuing to verify the digital evidence and other material collected during the probe. All claims made by investigators form part of the ongoing investigation and are yet to be examined in court.