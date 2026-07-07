Pune Rains Update: Mutha River Alert Issued as Khadakwasla Dam Nears Capacity; Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Reopens | File Photo (Khadakwasla Dam)

Pune: Continuous heavy rainfall across Pune district has prompted the administration to issue an alert for residents living in low-lying areas along the Mutha River. Officials have warned that water may be released from the Khadakwasla Dam spillway at any time as the reservoir continues to fill rapidly due to strong inflows.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Khadakwasla reservoir was at 62 per cent of its storage capacity at 4 am on Tuesday. With heavy rain continuing in the dam's catchment area, the water level is expected to rise above 80 per cent within the next few hours. Authorities said the decision to release water will depend on the weather and the inflow into the reservoir.

The district administration has appealed to people to stay away from the riverbed. Residents have also been asked to immediately move vehicles, livestock and any other belongings kept near the river to safer places as a precaution.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link has resumed after remaining closed for more than 18 hours following a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2. Officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the debris has been cleared and the road has been made safe for traffic.

The Mumbai-to-Pune carriageway was reopened in phases from Tuesday morning. However, traffic remains slow at several locations due to waterlogging caused by persistent rain. The ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has also been reopened and is being used to divert vehicles travelling towards Mumbai.

The Old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-48), which was closed after a tree fell and damaged a power line, has also reopened in phases. Despite the reopening, traffic is yet to return to normal as heavy rainfall continues across the region.

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official traffic advisories, as weather conditions may continue to affect road movement.

The recent spell of rain has also improved water storage in the Khadakwasla dam system. Officials said the available water stock has increased to around 7 TMC from 3 TMC earlier. Civic authorities are monitoring the situation and will decide whether the existing water supply cuts in Pune can be eased in the coming days.