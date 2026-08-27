Pune Police Ban High-Decibel Sound Systems; Seize Equipment At 6 Locations, Detect 148 Noise Violations | Sourced

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a complete ban on the use of pressure mid and plasma sound systems during Ganesh festival celebrations, citing concerns over excessive noise levels.

The police have also begun discussions with Ganesh mandals and other stakeholders on permissible sound system limits and the number of dhol-tasha groups allowed during immersion processions.

Kumar said all festivals must be celebrated in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). Testing conducted by the Pune Police found that plasma and pressure mid systems generate sound levels significantly above permissible limits.

Enforcement measures initiated

“Pressure mid and plasma will be completely banned,” Kumar said, adding that discussions had already been held with Ganesh mandals regarding the use of plasma, pressure mid and laser systems. Mandals have indicated that they would not use these systems during celebrations.

The police have already initiated enforcement measures. During a procession held on Wednesday, plasma and pressure mid systems were reportedly used at six locations, following which the entire sound systems were seized.

The police conducted more than 1,000 noise-level tests during the day. At 148 locations, sound levels were found to be above the permissible limits, following which action was initiated against the organisers.

Discussions underway

Discussions are also underway regarding the number of speakers that can be used during immersion processions. Ganesh mandals have proposed limiting sound systems to four bass and four top speakers during processions, with no mandal using more than this limit. Some mandals have also requested permission for six bass and six top speakers at stationary programmes held in open spaces.

Kumar said no decision would be taken at the direction of any individual or commercial interest. The police will take a final decision after consultations with all stakeholders.

“The police will take a decision after discussing the matter with everyone. Whether it is a particular individual or a businessman, nobody can dictate the direction of the decision,” Kumar said.

Restrictions on the number of dhol-tasha groups

The police are also considering restrictions on the number of dhol-tasha groups allowed during immersion processions amid complaints regarding loud practice sessions. Discussions are being held with mandals on the issue, with a decision expected soon.

The police are consulting around 180 to 190 Ganesh mandals participating in the immersion procession along Laxmi Road. Authorities are working on crowd-management measures for Laxmi Road and Tilak Road while ensuring that mandals can move through the procession routes smoothly.