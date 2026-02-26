Pune: PMC Turns Blind Eye To Massive Debris Dumping On Riverbed Near Keshavnagar | Sourced

A large-scale dumping of debris and soil has been found on the riverbed near Keshavnagar, east of Mundhwa Bridge in Pune. Residents have raised concerns about alleged encroachment under the guise of the ongoing riverfront development.

Residents and commuters have reported that hundreds of trucks have been ferrying and unloading debris in the riverbed area, creating a massive plot of land. The activity is clearly visible from the road, raising questions about how such large-scale work could continue unnoticed by the concerned authorities.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is currently implementing the ambitious Mula-Mutha River Improvement Project, which includes beautification of a 44-kilometre stretch of the riverbank at an estimated cost of ₹4,727 crore. The project is being executed in 11 phases, with three pilot phases already underway. Each phase is estimated to cost around ₹700 crore from municipal funds.

The 5.3-kilometre stretch between Sangamwadi and Mundhwa is being developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Beautification work is currently in progress between Sangamwadi and Mundhwa Bridge. However, officials have clarified that the river improvement work does not extend to the eastern side of Mundhwa Bridge.

Despite this, a temporary construction road has been laid in the riverbed on the Keshavnagar side, extending approximately 200 to 300 metres from the bridge. Local sources estimate that nearly 1,000 to 1,200 truckloads of debris have been dumped to create an elevated belt nearly as high as the bridge itself.

“The scale of the dumping has led to speculation about whether the land is being prepared for future commercial use. Why is PMC not acting against the builders for dumping debris on the riverbed? The dumping is being done in daylight; the violators seem to have no fear and appear to have political backing. Also, why have officials from the municipal and water resources departments not intervened?” said local resident Aniruddh Kale.

In recent weeks, the PMC has taken action against a developer for illegal construction in the riverbed near the municipal headquarters, sealing the site and imposing a fine of ₹10 lakh. Activists are now demanding similar scrutiny in the Keshavnagar case.

Authorities have acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. However, no official statement has yet been issued regarding the alleged encroachment.

Residents have demanded an immediate investigation into the matter and strict action if any irregularities are found. They have also urged the municipal administration to clarify whether the dumping is part of any approved project or an unauthorised attempt to reclaim riverbed land.

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal tried to reach the concerned officer of the PMC for a comment, but he did not receive the call.