Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved development works worth ₹34.64 crore to upgrade municipal schools across four administrative zones under its model school initiative. The project will focus on improving infrastructure, laboratories, sanitation, sports facilities and the overall learning environment.

The Standing Committee has approved three separate tender proposals for schools in Zones 1, 2, 4 and 5, with the highest allocation of ₹14.15 crore earmarked for Zone 1, followed by ₹11.87 crore for Zones 4 and 5 combined and ₹8.61 crore for Zone 2.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said, “The initiative was aimed at strengthening civic-run schools and improving the quality of education by upgrading existing facilities.” The proposal, initially introduced during the municipal budget, was approved after delays due to administrative processes and elections.

Read Also Pune: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Hearing Adjourned To December 4 Due To Court Staff Strike

Under the approved tenders, development works in Zone 1 will be undertaken at a cost of ₹14.15 crore against an estimated cost of ₹15.93 crore. Kakad Engineer and Contractor’s bid, which was 11.21% below the estimated cost, was accepted. Of the five tenders received, only one was found eligible.

In Zones 4 and 5, works worth ₹11.87 crore have been approved against an estimated cost of ₹15.05 crore. The tender submitted by Gajanan Construction was accepted after two of the five bids received were found eligible.

For Zone 2, works worth ₹8.61 crore have been approved against an estimated cost of ₹10.12 crore. Sai Prabha Construction’s bid, which was 10% below the estimated cost, was accepted. Eight tenders were received for the project, of which two were found eligible.

A total of 18 tenders were received for the three projects, but only five were found eligible. The civic body is expected to save money by accepting bids below the estimated costs.

75 schools to be developed in first phase

As part of the model school initiative, 75 of the PMC’s 325 municipal schools have been selected in the first phase. The upgrades will include toilets, playgrounds, CCTV cameras, laboratories and computer labs, along with improvements to the overall infrastructure.

Bhimale said, “We have selected 75 schools out of the 325 municipal schools under the role model initiative. They will have toilets, playgrounds, CCTV cameras, laboratories and computer labs. Along with infrastructure, we are also working towards improving students’ knowledge through new teaching techniques and training.”

The civic body plans to provide teacher training through organisations such as Teach For India and other institutions. Dashboards will also be introduced to monitor facilities, teaching activities and students’ learning outcomes.

Bhimale said the initiative would eventually be extended to all 325 municipal schools over the next one to two years, with the aim of developing better-equipped schools and improving students’ academic growth.

Zone-wise allocation for school infrastructure upgrades

Zone 1 - ₹14.15 crore

Zone 2 - ₹8.61 crore

Zones 4 and 5 - ₹11.87 crore

Total (as stated) - ₹34.64 crore