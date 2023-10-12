 Pune: PMC To Collect Worn-Out Mattresses, Rags, And Furniture, Aims To Curb Riverside Dumping
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a decisive step to address the issue of indiscriminate dumping of old household items along the riverside. Starting from October 14, PMC is set to collect worn-out mattresses, furniture, and rags at its ward offices. With the approach of festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, residents typically replace household items, leading to unsightly waste piles in public areas, particularly along riverbanks.

In line with the principles of "Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle" (3R), PMC is aiming to systematically gather and manage discarded items. To implement this initiative effectively, PMC has directed the establishment of two cells in each ward by October 11. Daily collections of items such as rags, pillows, mattresses, and furniture will be carried out from 10 am to 4 pm. The health cells will be responsible for designating specific collection sites, enabling residents to plan their disposal accordingly.

