Pune: PMC Orders Evacuation Of 36 Dangerous Wadas, Buildings Ahead Of Monsoon

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

With the monsoon season fast approaching, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its drive against dangerous and dilapidated structures across the city.

Following a pre-monsoon structural survey, the civic administration has identified 36 highly unsafe wadas and buildings and issued notices directing residents to vacate the premises immediately.

According to PMC officials, many of Pune's historic wadas, particularly in the old city areas, have deteriorated due to time, lack of maintenance and delayed repairs. The civic body's annual pre-monsoon inspection found several structures to be in a critical condition, posing a serious threat to occupants and the public.

Large red warning boards marked Dangerous Building have been installed at these locations, and notices have been served to property owners, tenants and residents.

The administration has warned that these structures are at risk of collapse during heavy rainfall and that any individual choosing to remain in such buildings will be doing so at their own risk.

The notices have been issued under Sections 268(B) and 268(C) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, empowering the civic body to order the evacuation of unsafe buildings.

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PMC has clarified that it will not be held responsible for any mishap occurring in structures that have already been declared dangerous.

Officials stated that while some buildings may require demolition, others that can be restored must undergo repairs strictly in accordance with the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) 2020.

Such repair work must be carried out under the supervision of licensed architects or certified structural engineers.

Areas including Shaniwar Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Raviwar Peth, Kasba Peth and Rasta Peth have the highest concentration of old wadas and heritage-era structures.

During every monsoon season, incidents such as wall collapses, roof failures and falling debris are reported from these localities. To prevent loss of life and property, PMC has launched a focused campaign to ensure that all identified dangerous structures are vacated before the onset of heavy rains.

Civic officials have appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration and shift to safer accommodation without delay.