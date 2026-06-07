Blocked PRNs No Longer A Barrier: Pune University Gives Students Fresh Chance To Earn Degrees

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Satara: Thousands of students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have received relief after the university decided to offer an additional opportunity to those whose Permanent Registration Numbers (PRNs) were blocked due to delays in completing their degree courses.

The issue affected students who were unable to complete their graduation within the prescribed course duration. Many students faced difficulties because their PRNs became inactive after the standard validity period, preventing them from continuing their studies and completing pending subjects.

What Was The Issue?

A PRN is issued to students at the time of admission and is linked to their academic records. In several cases, students required additional time to complete their degree because of academic backlogs. Many were also affected by disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, financial constraints that forced them to take up jobs, and failures in certain subjects. As a result, their graduation remained incomplete, and their PRNs were blocked.

The matter was raised by Rehan Sameer Bagwan, Pune City Vice President of the Nationalist Student Congress-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), along with student representatives and office-bearers of the organisation. Memorandums were submitted to the university administration, and discussions were held with officials from the examination department. A protest was also organised to draw attention to the issue.

Thousands Of Students To Benefit…

According to Bagwan, representations regarding the students' concerns were submitted to senior NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar and university examination officials. Following repeated follow-ups and discussions, the university administration informed student representatives that students with blocked PRNs would be given an opportunity to complete their degrees.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of students whose academic progress had been affected by the PRN restriction. Students have welcomed the move, saying it will help them complete their education and secure their academic future.

Speaking to reporters, Rehan Sameer Bagwan said the issue was taken up after affected students approached the Nationalist Student Congress. He said the organisation demanded the removal of the restriction through representations to the university administration and other authorities. He welcomed the university's decision and said it would provide relief to a large number of students.