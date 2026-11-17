Pune: PMC Launches Citywide Encroachment Drive After BJP Protest, Demolishes FC Road Stalls |

Pune: Acting swiftly following protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators over rampant encroachments on Fergusson College (FC) Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a major demolition drive within five hours of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram's assurance of strict action. Deploying four to five JCB machines and several municipal trucks, the civic administration demolished several unauthorised stalls and structures along the busy stretch on Tuesday.

The action followed a stormy General Body meeting of the PMC, where BJP corporators staged a protest against the civic administration, accusing officials of deliberately allowing illegal stalls to flourish despite repeated complaints over the past one-and-a-half years. The issue triggered heated exchanges, allegations of corruption and demands for accountability, with corporators warning of further agitation if the encroachments were not removed.

Responding to the allegations, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram assured corporators that the administration would undertake a joint operation with Pune City Police. He also announced that encroachments across the city would be cleared within a day, stressing that the action would not be restricted to FC Road but extended uniformly across Pune.

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"The encroachments on FC Road have existed for a very long time. A large number of Pune residents, particularly students, visit the area for affordable shopping. However, people are unable to get the benefit of the footpaths, which is their basic right. I feel there are shortcomings in the way action is currently being taken," Ram said.

Explaining the challenges faced by the civic administration, he said the PMC's anti-encroachment department alone could not effectively tackle the issue and required police support. He said he had already spoken to the Police Commissioner and that a joint operation would be undertaken to identify every stall owner, ascertain their background and take sustained action.

"Every time we conduct a drive, the encroachers return the very next day. Unless we collect detailed information about every stall operator and take action accordingly, this problem will not be resolved," he said.

The Commissioner also reacted to allegations that officials from the anti-encroachment department were accepting regular bribes to allow illegal stalls to operate. While he did not confirm any wrongdoing, he said specific allegations would require evidence and investigation.

He further maintained that FC Road was not the only area facing encroachment problems and that the administration would not adopt a selective approach.

"FC Road is considered a VIP area, which is why there is so much uproar over the encroachments. However, several other parts of Pune, particularly areas where economically weaker people live, also face similar problems. My priority is the city, not any particular area. I will ensure that action is taken uniformly everywhere, and you will see the results," Ram said.

BJP Corporators Turn Against Civic Administration

The protest by BJP corporators highlighted growing discontent within the ruling party over the PMC's failure to address the long-pending encroachment issue. Corporators alleged that despite repeatedly submitting photographs, complaints and even copies of first information reports (FIRs) to the administration, the situation on FC Road had remained unchanged.

BJP corporator Sunil Pandey said the four corporators representing the area had been pursuing the issue for nearly one-and-a-half years but had received little response from the officials concerned.

"We have been trying to get the encroachments removed from FC Road for the past one-and-a-half years. The anti-encroachment officials do not even meet us, forcing us to stage a protest today. This encroachment cancer is spreading across the city. If the issue is not resolved, all BJP corporators will stage an agitation at Goodluck Chowk. If necessary, we will even take the law into our own hands," Pandey warned.

BJP corporator Ravindra Salegaonkar raised concerns over women's safety on FC Road, alleging that the encroachments had created an unsafe environment for women visiting the area.

"Encroachments have existed on Fergusson Road for several years. Last week, a young man conducting business there allegedly recorded videos of a Hindu woman and attempted to harass her. Is the administration waiting for a rape to take place before taking action? Every time, action is taken only on paper," he alleged.

Salegaonkar further claimed that seized goods were being returned to stall operators during the night and questioned whether bribes were being collected regularly within the anti-encroachment department.

"We suspect that the money collected as hafta reaches officials, possibly even higher up in the administration. Our complaints are not being heard. If strict action is not taken, we will resort to an indefinite hunger strike," he said.

FIRs Filed, but No Lasting Action: Corporator

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Amol Balwadkar, from the Ajit Pawar faction, also questioned the effectiveness of the PMC's enforcement mechanism. Displaying photographs of encroachments and copies of FIRs registered against stall operators, he alleged that repeated civic action had failed to produce lasting results.

He said he had submitted photographs documenting the encroachments to various departments soon after becoming a corporator and had repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of civic officials.

"Citizens regularly complain to us that although the PMC conducts an anti-encroachment drive, the footpaths are occupied again within half an hour. It appears that action is being taken only for the cameras. I have submitted photographs and FIR copies to the administration several times, but what action has been taken against those operating these stalls remains unclear," he said.

Balwadkar also demanded an explanation from the administration and police regarding the follow-up action taken against those named in the FIRs.

Commissioner Rejects Allegations Against Officials

When questioned about allegations that some officials were deliberately delaying action because certain stall operators allegedly had political connections or were relatives and associates of local representatives, Ram declined to comment on individual allegations.

However, he assured corporators that no hawker or unauthorised stall would be allowed to continue operating in violation of the rules.

The Commissioner also defended civic officials, rejecting suggestions that the anti-encroachment department was deliberately inactive. He said action would be taken strictly on merit and in accordance with established procedures, without yielding to political pressure.

Meanwhile, Balwadkar criticised the ruling BJP, alleging that the civic administration was being used selectively and that unauthorised activities had flourished under the watch of the ruling establishment.

"Encroachments did not come up in a single day. BJP corporators have been in power in the area for several years. The ruling party knows how to use the administration. The overall situation in Pune, including healthcare and education, has deteriorated," he alleged.

Taking a swipe at the civic body's cleanliness initiatives, he added, "We will have to see whether Pune has actually been cleaned or whether only the PMC treasury has been cleaned."

Following the Commissioner's assurance, the administration moved into action, deploying JCB machines and municipal trucks on FC Road within five hours. The demolition drive marked a significant escalation in the civic body's response to an issue that had repeatedly resurfaced despite earlier enforcement action.

Ramesh Shah a jewellery stall owner on FC road, said, “We have been doing business on FC Road because it is one of Pune’s busiest shopping destinations. People come here specifically for fashion accessories, jewellery and affordable shopping. On a good day, our sales would touch Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, but now everything has been reduced to rubble. We used to spend hours arranging our stock, bringing goods from wholesalers and setting up the shop every morning. A lot of our investment was in the merchandise itself. We understand that footpaths should remain clear, but the administration should have given us an opportunity to relocate or provided an alternative space. Our entire livelihood depended on this business. Where are we supposed to go now, and how will we recover our losses?”

Juice stall owner, Imran Shaikh, said, “FC Road was our source of livelihood. Thousands of students and shoppers visit this stretch every day, and that is why we chose this location. During summer and weekends, we would earn around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 daily, from which we had to pay for fruits, ice, transportation and other expenses. Every morning, we would arrange fresh fruits and bring stock from the wholesale market, hoping to earn enough to support our families. Today, the stall has been demolished, and along with it, our daily income has disappeared. We are not against keeping the roads clean, but the administration should also think about the families dependent on these small businesses. Removing our stalls is one thing, but what happens to our livelihoods tomorrow? We have no alternative place, no compensation and no clarity about how we are supposed to start again.”