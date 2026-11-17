Tilak Road was emptier than usual during Diwali 2026 | Anand Chaini

Pune: Traffic congestion across Pune witnessed a significant decline during the Diwali holidays, with vehicle movement dropping by nearly 38% compared with the pre-festival period. The reduction in traffic volume left several busy roads relatively free of congestion, with JM Road recording the steepest decline among the 16 monitored corridors.

According to an analysis of traffic movement across 16 major road corridors, the overall traffic volume declined by 37.79% during Diwali compared with the pre-Diwali baseline. Even after the festive break, traffic levels remained 19.01% below the baseline, indicating that vehicle movement had not completely returned to normal during the three-day post-Diwali observation period.

The analysis compared traffic data from three periods: Oct 30 to Nov 1 (pre-Diwali), Nov 6 to 8 (during Diwali) and Nov 13 to 15 (post-Diwali). All 16 corridors recorded a decline during Diwali, while none had returned to their pre-festival traffic levels in the post-Diwali period.

JM Road recorded the highest reduction of 43.80% during Diwali, while the University to Chandni Chowk corridor registered the lowest decline at 26.87%. The impact was particularly noticeable on busy stretches such as JM Road, Fergusson College Road and Laxmi Road, where reduced vehicle movement eased congestion.

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According to the Pune Traffic Police, the number of vehicles using city roads, which generally stands at around 42 to 43 lakh daily, dropped to approximately 27 lakh during the Diwali holidays. With fewer vehicles on the roads, the average speed increased from around 22-23 kmph to nearly 29 kmph.

However, traffic movement is gradually picking up again with the reopening of schools and offices after the festive holidays.

Meanwhile, the traffic police are also working on improving the city's traffic management infrastructure. Of the approximately 300 traffic signals in Pune, 124 are currently connected to the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS).

A proposal to integrate around 400 traffic signals through an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has also been submitted to the state government.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Patil said the department is working on a long-term plan to improve traffic movement and reduce congestion across Pune.

"Our aim is to reduce congestion and improve the average speed of vehicles across the city over the next two to three years through better signal coordination, technology-based monitoring and improved traffic management," Patil said.