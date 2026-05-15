Pune: PMC Issues Water Connection Norms After Complaints Of Plumber Overcharging In Mohammadwadi

Pune: PMC Warns Of Action Against Drinking Water Wastage | Photo Credit: Pexels

Following complaints from residents in the Mohammadwadi area alleging that licensed plumbers were demanding up to ₹50,000 for new water connections, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a detailed clarification regarding the official charges, responsibilities and procedures related to water tap connections.

According to PMC’s Water Supply Department, the official charges for new water connections are fixed as per the General Body Resolution dated February 16, 2016. These charges vary depending on the size and diameter of the connection and the number of flats in a building. The approved rates are already available on the PMC website.

PMC clarified that for new water connections, proposals must be submitted through licensed plumbers as mandated under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. After inspection by the Water Supply Department, permissions are granted for the connection.

The corporation has also specified that all work from the municipal water pipeline up to the water meter, approximately two metres inside the building premises, is carried out directly by PMC. However, all internal plumbing work from the meter to the overhead water tank, including internal pipeline arrangements in newly constructed buildings, must compulsorily be carried out by licensed plumbers under Schedule 10, Provision 18(2) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Officials stated that the cost of consultancy, labour, and technical work for internal plumbing differs from building to building, and PMC currently has no fixed policy governing these charges. However, the civic body said that a policy regarding plumber consultancy and labour fees will be formulated soon.

The civic administration further revealed that nearly 60 to 70 buildings in the Mohammadwadi area are still awaiting approval for water connections due to inadequate water availability. To address residents’ concerns, PMC organised a special help desk on May 9, where citizens were guided regarding the connection process. So far, 49 applications for water connections have been received through this initiative.

Meanwhile, PMC stated that the commissioning of three newly constructed water tanks at Dorabji Paradise is in its final stages. Around 1,200 to 1,500 housing societies and buildings in the area are already receiving water supply through existing tanks at Ramtekdi and Bakri Hill. However, as these areas fall at the tail-end of the distribution network and are located in elevated terrain, several societies are currently receiving low-pressure water supply.

Once the new tanks become operational, the old supply lines will be disconnected and linked to the new infrastructure to improve water distribution in the region.

PMC has also clarified that existing societies with earlier water connections will not be required to obtain fresh connections. No additional new water connections are being approved for old societies at present.

Appealing to residents, PMC Chief Engineer (Water Supply) Nandkishore Jagtap urged citizens to immediately file written complaints if any licensed plumber makes unreasonable monetary demands. Complaints can be submitted to the Executive Engineer, Army Water Supply Department, near St Bishop High School, General Bhagat Marg, Pune Camp.

PMC has also made available the list and contact numbers of 575 licensed plumbers on its official website, allowing societies to appoint alternate plumbers in case of disputes or excessive demands.

The clarification has been issued under provisions of Sections 372, 374 and 375 along with Schedule 10 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.