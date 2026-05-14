Pune: 6-Hour Power Outage Amid Scorching Heat Leaves Sinhagad Road Residents Fuming | Canva AI

Residents across Sinhagad Road faced a six-hour power shutdown on Thursday, even as the city struggled with a heatwave and temperatures nearing 42 degrees Celsius. Supply was disconnected from 7am to 1pm, leaving many households facing severe daytime discomfort.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said the outage was necessary for repair and maintenance work. The shutdown was linked to work being carried out by Mahatransco at several substations. Citizens, however, expressed anger over such prolonged work being scheduled during intense summer conditions.

Residents from the Damadi area, Agam Mandir vicinity and Sai Mystic were affected. Housing societies including KB Developers, Amit Blossomfield Society, Athensia Royal Society and Takshashila Society, were also on the list. Ambegaon, Jambhulwadi Road, Dallenagar, the Sunbright School area, Lipane Vasti and the Jambhulwadi Lake area also faced the blackout.

Nanded City Township was among the largest locations affected by the shutdown on Sinhagad Road. Other areas such as Warje Tower Works, the Rathi Behre area, Bhujbal Township, Indrayani Colony and Happy Colony also lost power supply. Kharade Patil Society, Anandnagar, the RMD College and School area, Shriram Society and Vasudha Ishwara were additionally affected.

Further along Sinhagad Road, power remained off in Uttamnagar, Dangat Patil Nagar and Shinde Park. Kondhave Dhawade, Ramnagar, Ganpati Matha, Ahire village, Deshmukhwadi and Shivane were part of the same shutdown block. Many housing societies in these areas rely on electric water pumps during morning hours.

Khadakwasla village, Kirkatwadi and Kolewadi also experienced the six-hour power cut. Dhayari village, JP Nagar, Shivane village, Dhonde Corner and the Arachti area were also listed. Residents in these localities said backup options are limited and often expensive.

Many citizens argued that the six-hour shutdown on Sinhagad Road was especially difficult during the afternoon heat. People said most homes depend on fans, coolers, air conditioners and water pumps during this period. Several residents questioned why such extensive maintenance work was scheduled during severe summer temperatures.

Manjusha Sawant, a resident of Nanded City, said, “We were without electricity for a continuous six hours, and that too during the hottest part of the day. We also did not receive a water supply as we are dependent on electric water pumps during morning hours.”

Savita Kakde, another resident of Uttamnagar, said, “My business was heavily impacted due to the non-availability of electricity, as I could not operate my flour mill. Now that electricity has been restored, I have to work extra hours to complete as much work as possible.”