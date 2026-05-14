Pune: Midnight Chaos At Dive Ghat As 80-100 Bullet Riders Create Ruckus; Loud Modified Silencers Disturb Residents | Sourced

Pune: Panic gripped the Dive Ghat area on Wednesday midnight after nearly 80 to 100 Bullet riders allegedly created chaos by riding recklessly and producing loud explosive sounds through modified silencers.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm when a large group of bikers gathered at Dive Ghat and began revving their motorcycles fitted with modified silencers. The loud noise echoed across the area and allegedly disturbed the peace of the locality, creating fear among residents late at night.

According to locals, the bikers rode rashly on the roads while repeatedly accelerating their motorcycles to create deafening sounds. Residents said the noise continued for a considerable time, causing panic and inconvenience to people living nearby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eyewitnesses recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones, and the clips are now circulating widely on social media. According to local residents, some youths were also seen waving sharp weapons, including a sword and a koyta, in the air during the chaos, further raising concerns about public safety and law and order in the area.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Amol More said the police have started investigating the matter and are analysing the viral videos. He added that appropriate action will be taken against those involved.

Citizens have demanded strict action against the bikers for allegedly violating traffic rules, using illegal modified silencers, creating public nuisance and disturbing peace in the area. Police are expected to verify the viral videos and identify the individuals involved in the incident.