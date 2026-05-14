Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure Urges Use Of PMPML, Metro Once A Week; Pushes Public Transport Movement In City | Sourced

Pune: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Collective National Responsibility,” Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has appealed to all municipal corporators to observe a “Public Transport Day” in the city. The Mayor issued an official letter requesting elected representatives to support and participate in the initiative.

The appeal encourages corporators to use public transport instead of private vehicles at least once a week. They have been asked to travel through PMPML buses or the Pune Metro and promote carpooling whenever possible. The Mayor said public representatives should lead by example and inspire citizens to adopt eco-friendly travel habits.

Nagpure said the initiative supports the vision of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and also contributes to the sustainable development of Pune. She stated that increased use of public transport can help save fuel, reduce pressure on foreign exchange, and strengthen the country’s self-reliance during a period of global economic uncertainty.

According to the Mayor, if corporators actively participate in the campaign, it will raise awareness among citizens and encourage more people to shift to public transport. She added that higher use of buses and metro services can also help reduce traffic congestion and support environmental protection efforts in the city.