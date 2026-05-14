Pune: Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Alandi; Seven, Including One Woman, Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men who forcibly entered her house in Alandi, police said on Thursday. The accused also allegedly threatened her to transfer her house into their names or sell the property and hand over the money to them.

The victim filed a complaint at Dighi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) on April 24, following which police registered a case against seven people, including one woman.

About The Incident…

The accused have been identified as Abhimanyu Andhale, Narayan Khandare, Shyam Maharaj Rathod, Rahul Suresh Chordiya, Kanifnath Gulabrao Ghule, Yuvraj Kharmate, and one woman.

According to police, the latest incident took place on April 7, 2026, when the accused allegedly entered the woman’s house and sexually assaulted her. They also allegedly removed the mangalsutra from her neck and verbally abused her.

The Incident Had Happened Before…

The accused allegedly threatened the woman and told her to transfer the house to their name or sell the property and give them the money. They allegedly warned her that they would continue harassing her if she refused.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that a similar incident had taken place four to five months earlier. She told police that some of the accused had come to her house at that time and forcibly established physical relations with her.

Complainant Reveals Horrific Details…

The victim further alleged that during the earlier incident, the accused had urinated in a pot of rice she had prepared for eating. She said the accused returned again three days later and abused her when she refused to open the door.

According to the complaint, the accused also threatened to defame her on social media and allegedly circulated objectionable content related to her online.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.