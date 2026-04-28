Pune Crime: 28-Year-Old Accused Of Drugging & Assaulting Woman In Loni Kalbhor

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Pune: A 28-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after giving her sedative-laced water in the Loni Kalbhor area, Pune Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Akshay Ashok Sanap, a resident of Sayyad Nagar in Hadapsar, has been named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a 33-year-old woman.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at around 4:30 am. The accused allegedly approached the woman and forcibly made her sit on his two-wheeler. He then took her towards the Phursungi area on the outskirts of the city.

During the journey, the woman reportedly asked for water. Police said the accused provided her with water that was allegedly mixed with a sedative substance. Shortly after consuming it, she began to feel dizzy and eventually lost consciousness.

Investigators stated that the accused allegedly assaulted the woman while she was unconscious. After regaining consciousness later, the woman managed to reach out to the police and filed a complaint detailing the incident.

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Following her statement, a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to gather further evidence and verify the sequence of events. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the law.

The investigation is currently being led by Assistant Police Inspector Nale, who is examining all aspects of the case, including medical reports and forensic evidence. Police officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe.