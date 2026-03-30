Pune Shop Owner Arrested For Alleged Gunpoint Rape After Offering Lift | Representative Image

Pune: The Pune Police have arrested a 35-year-old stationery shop owner from Daund taluka for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman at gunpoint after offering her a lift on March 25.



The incident took place near Kurkumbh on the Pune-Solapur highway. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Atrocities Act. A local court has remanded the accused to police custody till March 31. Police said the firearm used in the crime has not yet been recovered.



According to the investigation, the woman, a resident of Indapur taluka, was attempting to reach Pimpri Chinchwad after learning that her brother was causing trouble for their mother. She reached Kurkumbh by vehicle and was waiting near a bridge, looking for transportation.





The accused stopped and offered to drop her, saying he was heading towards Pune. After driving a few kilometres, he allegedly stopped the car at a secluded spot and tried to overpower her. When she resisted, he threatened her with a gun, dragged her out of the car, and raped her.



Police said the accused also assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident.



After the accused left, the woman managed to return home. She approached the police the next day and filed a complaint. She had noted the car’s registration number, which helped police trace and arrest the accused.



The survivor’s identity has not been disclosed, in line with Supreme Court guidelines on sexual assault cases.