Pune: Worker Thrown From Third Floor After Dispute In Chinchwad, Dies On Spot | Sourced

Pune: In a shocking and disturbing incident in the Chinchwad area, a construction worker was allegedly thrown from the third floor of a building by a co-worker following a dispute, leading to his death on the spot. The incident has created anger and tension in the locality.

The incident occurred at an under-construction building within the jurisdiction of the Chinchwad Police Station. According to preliminary information, two workers got into a minor argument while working at the site. The argument suddenly turned violent.

In a fit of rage, one worker allegedly threw the other directly from the third floor. The victim fell to the ground and died instantly.

After the incident, the accused tried to flee from the scene and is currently absconding. Police have formed special teams to trace and arrest him.

The body of the deceased worker has been sent to YCM Hospital for post-mortem. More details are expected after the initial medical examination and further investigation.

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. The incident created a tense atmosphere in the area, and further investigation is being carried out at a fast pace.

As part of the investigation, officials are trying to determine the exact cause of the dispute. They are also examining whether there was any prior conflict between the accused and the deceased worker.