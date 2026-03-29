FIR Delay Allegations Trigger Row; Pune Police Respond After Journalist Sucheta Dalal Raises Issue On X | Sourced (from X and AI)

Pune: A public exchange on X (formerly Twitter) between journalist Sucheta Dalal and CP Pune City Police has brought attention to alleged delays and difficulties in registering a digital investment fraud complaint involving a senior citizen. The issue gained traction after Dalal highlighted the case online, prompting an official response from the city police and sparking a wider debate on handling cyber fraud complaints.

“So @PuneCityPolice… not only are you reluctant to file an FIR in digital investment fraud, but you also scold victims for dialling seniors for help?” Dalal wrote, claiming that a senior citizen’s family was “given the runaround for a week” and asked to return on Sunday. She questioned the system, adding, “If an FIR requires this, what hope can one have of a serious investigation, forget recovery?”

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In her post, Dalal questioned the police's approach, stating that victims were made to run around for nearly a week to get an FIR registered. She alleged that the complainants were scolded for trying to contact senior officers and were asked to return on a Sunday. She also raised concerns about the larger system, suggesting that such experiences reduce confidence in the investigation and recovery of fraud cases.

Responding to the criticism, CP Pune City Police clarified that all cases are handled with seriousness and urgency. He stated that the concerned department was dealing with multiple complaints at the same time and suggested the Sunday visit to avoid unnecessary waiting, as a senior officer had already taken note of the case.

The police further informed that the complaint was registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and a flag had been marked on the suspected funds. They stated that the recovery process had already been initiated and added that officials had personally contacted the complainants to address any concerns. They also said that no misconduct was found during their internal review.

In a follow-up post, Sucheta Dalal acknowledged the response and thanked the police for their intervention. “On Monday, there was no writer; on Wednesday again, no writer. On Friday, they were scolded for trying to get help." She described the incident as disheartening, especially considering the large amount involved in the fraud.

The exchange has triggered discussions on social media about the responsiveness of authorities in cybercrime cases and the need for more efficient and citizen-friendly processes for registering complaints.