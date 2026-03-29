Pune: Nashik Man Dies By Suicide, Wife & Six Others Booked For Abetment | Representational Image

Pune: A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Pune after consuming rat poison, officials said on Saturday. Police said he was under severe mental stress due to alleged harassment by his wife and her family. Before taking the step, he recorded a video and sent it to a friend.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad. He was originally from Malegaon in Nashik district and was living in the Jambhulwadi area of Pune.

According to police reports, Saad had frequent disputes with his wife. Officials said he was allegedly facing repeated harassment and pressure from her and several of her relatives.

On Thursday, Saad recorded a video on his mobile phone. In the video, he named seven people and spoke about the mental distress he had been going through. He then shared the video with a friend in Malegaon before consuming poison.

Police said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against seven individuals. Those named in the FIR include his wife Nisha, Sarwar alias Kaif Khan, Reshma Kamrukhan, Shama Javed Sheikh, Javed Sheikh, Atharva Kale, and Ishita.

The FIR was lodged on Friday. Police have seized Saad’s mobile phone and sent it for forensic analysis to verify the contents of the video.

Officials said further investigation is ongoing. They are also recording statements of family members and other witnesses to understand the full sequence of events.