Pune: Woman Dies By Suicide By Consuming Poison After Mental & Physical Harassment By Husband In Warje Malwadi | File

A 25-year-old woman ended her life after allegedly facing physical and mental harassment by her husband for the past eight years. The incident occurred within the Warje Malwadi jurisdiction in Pune. The deceased has been identified as Rani Tirupati Kuhade (25), a resident of Snehankit Colony, Karvenagar.

In this regard, a case has been registered at the Warje Malwadi Police Station against the husband for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 25-year-old wife.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by the deceased woman’s brother, Pawan Ballappa Girni (27), a resident of Karnataka.

Rani was living with her husband and children at her matrimonial home. She married Tirupati Hulgappa Kuhade (25) in 2018.

As per the complaint, the accused husband allegedly subjected her to repeated verbal taunts, physical assault, and mental harassment after the marriage in 2018. Due to continuous abuse and harassment by her husband, she took the extreme step of consuming poison at her residence.

Mahesh Bolkotgi, Senior Police Inspector of Warje Malewadi Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that an offence has been registered against the husband. However, the matter is under investigation and the exact cause behind the incident will be ascertained. Statements of neighbours and family members have been recorded. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

A case has been registered under Sections 108, 85, 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Warje Malewadi Police Station.