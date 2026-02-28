Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crush Hundreds Of Modified Motorcycle Silencers In Massive Crackdown

Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad Police Crush Hundreds Of Modified Motorcycle Silencers In Massive Crackdown | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Traffic Branch intensified its crackdown on noise pollution by destroying 399 confiscated modified Bullet silencers on Friday (27th February).

This major disposal followed a specialised three-day enforcement campaign aimed at curbing the “ear-piercing” noise generated by altered motorcycle exhaust systems. These noises had triggered a surge of complaints from local residents across the Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil, the latest operation, which ran from 24th to 26th February, saw traffic officials from 13 different divisions intercepting and seizing 368 illegal silencers. These components, alongside others seized in recent weeks, were officially decommissioned and destroyed today to send a clear message to rule-breakers.

The police confirmed that the drive targets vehicle owners who deliberately modify their factory-fitted exhausts. The rulebreakers violate RTO regulations and cause significant public disturbance.

The scale of the enforcement has been massive over the past year. Throughout 2025, the department registered 14,512 cases against motorcycle owners who modified their silencers. The traffic branch is collecting a staggering Rs 1.44 crore in fines. This momentum has continued into the new year, with 1,853 cases filed and Rs 18.53 lakh in penalties collected between 1st January and 26th February 2026.

This sustained campaign is being conducted under the direct guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad, and DCP Vivek Patil. DCP Patil and his team of officers have been spearheading the field operations to ensure the streets remain quiet and safe for citizens.

Authorities have warned that this is not a one-time event, and the Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Branch will continue to monitor the roads and take strict legal action against any vehicle found with modified silencers in the coming months.

Videos of the destruction of the silencers are currently going viral on social media. Netizens have reacted with mixed opinions to it, with some supporting the move while some argue that traffic police should prioritise other enforcement more than these silencers.