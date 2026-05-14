Pune: Residents Demand Strict SOPs For RMC Plants Over Pollution Concerns In Pimpri-Chinchwad

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Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCCHSF) has written to senior state and civic officials demanding strict regulations and a public hearing to address pollution and health concerns caused by Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants operating in several parts of the city.

In a formal letter dated May 12, 2026, the federation urged authorities to prepare detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for RMC plants and ensure strict implementation of environmental norms. The letter was addressed to top officials, including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and the Commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Dr Vijay Suryawanshi.

Residents Facing Problems…

The federation said residents from areas such as Wakad, Punawale, Tathawade, Kiwale, and Ravet are facing serious problems due to the growing number of RMC plants in residential zones.

According to the letter, pollution from these plants is causing health problems among residents, especially children and senior citizens. The federation claimed that dust and air pollution from plant operations are leading to respiratory illnesses and other long-term health concerns.

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‘RMC Plants Are Damaging Local Environment’

Federation Chairman Sachin Londhe said that poor operational practices at several RMC plants are damaging the local environment. It said the absence of strict rules and monitoring has allowed many plants to function without proper safeguards.

The federation has demanded that the PCMC draft a comprehensive SOP focused on “zero-dust” operations for all RMC plants in the city.

Among the key demands are mandatory installation of sedimentation chambers, advanced filtration systems, industrial sprinklers, and enclosed structures to control dust emissions and prevent particulate matter from spreading into nearby residential areas.

The federation has also sought strict compliance with norms laid down by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. It has requested authorities define minimum buffer distances between RMC plants and residential societies to reduce the impact on citizens.

‘Give Dedicated Timings’

The letter further calls for dedicated entry timings for RMC trucks within the city and penalties for cement spillage on public roads. Proper systems for water recycling and waste disposal have also been proposed as part of the SOP framework.

The federation has demanded strong enforcement measures against violators, including immediate cancellation of operating licences and heavy financial penalties for repeated violations. It has also proposed the creation of a dedicated public helpline where citizens can report pollution violations in real time.

In addition, the federation has urged authorities to organise a public hearing involving residents, environmental experts, and civic officials before finalising the policy framework.