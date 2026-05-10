Pune Homebuyers May Face 5–10% Price Hike As RMC Rates Surge Across City | Representational Image

Pune: For thousands of aspiring homebuyers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the dream of owning a house may become significantly more expensive. A sharp increase in Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) prices, announced by the Pune RMC Association and implemented from May 9, 2026, has triggered concern across the construction sector.

Developers say the revised rates, coupled with stringent administrative restrictions on operations, could push housing prices up by 5 to 10% in the coming months.

Revised Rate Charts…

According to the revised rate chart issued by the association, prices of all grades of concrete have increased substantially. M20 grade concrete, commonly used in residential construction, will now cost Rs 7,500 per cubic metre, while M25 grade has been priced at Rs 8,000 per cubic metre. Concrete used for Mivan construction technology in large-scale projects has touched Rs 10,000 per cubic metre.

Although the rates include 18 per cent GST, builders say additional charges such as pumping and holding fees will significantly raise actual project costs.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal RMC Plants; Major Early Morning Demolition Drive

Additional Burden Of Pumping & Holding Charges…

Apart from the rise in base concrete rates, developers will now have to bear higher service charges as well. Pumping charges have been fixed at Rs 425 per cubic metre for supplies exceeding 40 cubic metres, while smaller quantities will attract a flat charge of Rs 20,000.

Further, if transit mixers are delayed at construction sites due to traffic congestion or on-site issues, developers will have to pay holding charges of Rs 2,000 per hour after the first hour. Builders claim these penalties will further increase financial pressure on ongoing projects.

‘Work Reduced From 7 Days To 3’

Pune RMC Association secretary Sachin Kate attributed the price hike to operational restrictions imposed by authorities rather than profit motives.

“Earlier, RMC operations were allowed throughout the week, helping us distribute machinery, labour and transportation costs across seven days. Now, unrestricted work is permitted only on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. On the remaining four days, operations are allowed only during limited hours. With working days effectively reduced, overhead costs have increased sharply, making a 30 to 40 per cent price revision unavoidable,” he said.

Traffic Restrictions Affecting Operations…

In view of worsening traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, traffic police have imposed strict timing restrictions on RMC transit mixers.

On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, RMC operations are allowed from 6 am to 5 pm. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, operations are restricted to a six-hour window between 11 am and 5 pm.

Industry representatives say these limited operational hours prevent RMC plants from functioning at full capacity. Delays caused by traffic congestion and restricted movement have increased operational inefficiencies, adding to labour and transportation expenses.

Homebuyers Likely To Bear The Burden…

RMC concrete is one of the most critical components in any construction project, from foundation work to slabs and structural elements. Developers say the rising prices of cement, sand, aggregates and diesel, combined with transport restrictions, have made the latest revision inevitable.

However, the increased input cost is expected to directly impact homebuyers. Industry estimates suggest that the total construction cost of mid-sized housing projects may rise by 10 to 15 per cent. As a result, developers are likely to pass on the additional burden to customers.

Real estate experts estimate that residential property rates in Pune could increase by ₹500 to ₹800 per square foot in the near future.

The impact may be more pronounced in premium housing projects using Mivan technology, where concrete prices have now crossed ₹10,000 per cubic metre.

More Price Hikes Possible…

The association has also clarified that the revised rates are based on raw material prices as of May 7, 2026. Any future increase in cement, diesel or aggregate prices could trigger another revision without prior notice.

Experts say Pune’s affordable housing segment, already under pressure due to soaring land prices, may face further challenges as core construction materials become more expensive.

Pollution Concerns Remain Unresolved…

Even as the industry argues that rising costs are driven by operational restrictions, residents in several parts of Pune have raised concerns about pollution caused by RMC plants. Citizens have complained about dust emissions affecting public health, with reports of respiratory illnesses increasing in affected areas.

During a recent meeting held at the District Collector’s office in the presence of Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, authorities reportedly announced plans to shift RMC plants out of city limits within six months.

However, Pune RMC Association president Pradeep Walhekar and secretary Sachin Kate later clarified during a press conference that the industry opposed relocating plants outside the city.

The association stated that all RMC plants would be required to comply with environmental norms within 30 days. Projects failing to meet the regulations could face closure, while new plants would have to submit written assurances regarding compliance with pollution-control norms.

The final stand of the district administration and civic authorities on the future of RMC plants in Pune is now being closely watched by both the construction industry and citizens.