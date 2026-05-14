Mumbai MACT Awards ₹53.04 Lakh Compensation In Fatal Solapur-Pune Highway Accident Case | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 14: The Mumbai Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of Rs 53.04 lakh to a woman whose brother died in a road accident on the Solapur-Pune highway in February 2021.

According to the petition, the accident occurred on February 28, 2021, when deceased Sachin Satam was travelling towards Mumbai in his car on the Solapur-Pune highway.

The incident involving Satam was unusual as he was not killed inside the vehicle during the collision. After the impact, when he got down from the car to check the damage, a speeding truck allegedly rammed into the Wagon-R vehicle, which in turn hit Satam, causing fatal injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital in Tembhurni.

Sister files claim petition before tribunal

The claim petition was filed by Roshni Sadanand Satam, the unmarried sister of deceased Sachin Sadanand Satam, under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The tribunal, presided over by A.A. Ghaniwale, held that the deceased died due to the rash and negligent driving of a truck.

An FIR was registered at Tembhurni Police Station on the day of the incident, February 28, 2021, against the truck driver under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304-A, and 427 of the IPC along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Insurance company opposed compensation plea

The insurance company opposed the plea, contending that the driver did not possess a valid licence and also argued that the petition suffered from non-joinder because the driver was not made a party to the proceedings.

While determining compensation, the tribunal considered the deceased’s income tax returns and assessed his annual income at Rs 4.97 lakh. The court applied a 40% addition towards future prospects and deducted 50% towards personal expenses, considering that the deceased was unmarried.

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Tribunal directs insurer to pay compensation with interest

The tribunal directed the insurance company to pay Rs 53,04,400 with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing of the application till realisation.

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